Why Malcolm Brogdon won't play for Celtics in Game 6 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics will need to keep their season alive Saturday night without the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat due to a right forearm strain, the Celtics announced about an hour before tip-off at Kaseya Center.

Brogdon reportedly was dealing with "golfer's elbow soreness" during Boston's second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers but exacerbated the injury in Game 1 of the East Finals on May 17. The injury reportedly is a partial tear of the tendon between Brogdon's right elbow and forearm.

Brogdon hasn't been himself since Game 1, when he scored 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting in Boston's loss to Miami at TD Garden. The veteran guard has scored just two points total on 1 of 13 shooting in his last three games, going 0 for 7 from 3-point range in that span.

Derrick White and Marcus Smart delivered huge performances in Game 5 with 24 and 23 points, respectively, and they'll need to step up again in Brogdon's absence in Game 6 if the Celtics want to force a Game 7. On the other end, it appears Miami's starting point guard, Gabe Vincent, is on track to play in Game 6 after missing Game 5 due to a left ankle sprain.

The Celtics are aiming to become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the postseason. Tip-off at Kaseya Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.