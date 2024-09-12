Maine Celtics hire Tyler Lashbrook as new head coach

The Maine Celtics have a new head coach for the 2024-25 season.

On Thursday, the Boston Celtics' G League affiliate announced Tyler Lashbrook as the 10th head coach in franchise history. Lashbrook will replace Blaine Mueller, who accepted an assistant coaching position with the Charlotte Hornets.

☘️ Introducing our 10th Head Coach in franchise history, Tyler Lashbrook. Read the full story with the link below. https://t.co/Hk2ihCsBB1 pic.twitter.com/xtxyYONJA2 — Maine Celtics (@MaineCeltics) September 12, 2024

“Tyler is a great coach who excels in relationship management and communication,” Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said, per the team's release. “Last season he led our late game situational prep and took the lead on developing some of our younger players. I am excited for Tyler to have this opportunity to grow as a coach and leader, and to impact the Maine team and community.”

Lashbrook served as a player development coach for Boston during its 2023-24 championship season. Previously, he had the same role for the Philadelphia 76ers from 2018-2023 and was their basketball operations intern and video coordinator from 2014-2018.

Lashbrook's coaching staff will include Steve Techiengang as associate head coach and Taaj Ridley, Landon Tatum, and Brendan Baker as assistant coaches.