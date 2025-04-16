For the first time in 15 years, the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic will meet in the NBA playoffs.

The previous postseason matchup was the 2010 Eastern Conference Finals, when the Celtics' "Big Three" of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen defeated Dwight Howard's Magic in six games to advance to the NBA Finals.

Now the Celtics and Magic are meeting in the first round. The C's are the defending champions, and the Magic are a young team hoping to secure their first signature playoff triumph as a group.

The Celtics earned the No. 2 seed with a 61-21 record, while the Magic secured the No. 7 seed with a 41-41 record and a win over the Atlanta Hawks in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in tournament matchup on Tuesday night.

These teams played three times in the regular season, and the Magic won twice. However, Jayson Tatum didn't play for the Celtics in their two losses, and one of those defeats happened last week when Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White all were sidelined.

In the only head-to-head matchup that Boston did have its full starting lineup, the C's won by 26 points.

Four of the Celtics' last five first-round series were won in a sweep or just five games. Do the Magic have any chance of making this a long series?

Check out our full Celtics-Magic preview below:

Series schedule

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 (TBD)

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: TBD*

Game 6: TBD*

Game 7: TBD*

*If necessary

Regular season head-to-head

Dec. 23 at Orlando: Magic 108, Celtics 104

Jan. 17 at Boston: Celtics 121, Magic 94

April 9 at Orlando: Magic 96, Celtics 76

Celtics vs. Magic stats comparison

Here's a breakdown of Boston and Orlando's season stats and NBA rankings from the 2024-25 season. The Magic boast the NBA's No. 1 scoring defense but rank near the bottom of the league in several offensive categories.

The Celtics will win the series if...

They continue to hit a high percentage of 3-point shots.

The Magic ranked No. 1 in defensive rating and have a lot of size and length on that end of the floor. However, their opponents shot 36.5 percent from 3-point range in the regular season, which ranked 23rd in the league.

It's hard to envision a scenario where the Celtics lose the series if they shoot 36.5 percent or better from 3-point range, especially when the Magic have struggled offensively all season.

In fact, the C's shot 36.5 percent or better from beyond the arc in 43 games this season and won 37 of them.

In the one game that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both played against the Magic this season, the C's shot 45.9 percent (17-for-37) from 3-point range in a 26-point victory.

Boston set many 3-point records this season, including the most 3-pointers made and attempted by a team in a single season. Orlando has to guard the 3-point line at an elite level or it will have no chance to pull off the upset.

The Magic will win the series if...

They improve in the clutch.

The Magic were not a good team in the clutch this season. The league defines clutch situations as the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime and the score within five points.

In those situations, the Magic ranked 28th in points per game, 24th in field goal percentage and 30th in 3-point percentage. The Magic are a young, inexperienced team. The Celtics are the opposite -- their players know what it's like to compete in high-pressure playoff moments.

If the Magic want a chance to win the series, they'll probably have to win a few close games. They haven't shown an ability to win those nailbiters at this stage of their development.

Odds

The Celtics are huge favorites to beat the Magic.

Celtics to win the series : -6000

: -6000 Magic to win the series: +1600

Prediction

Celtics in four.

Boston has too much firepower and experience for the young Magic. Injuries and poor 3-point shooting are the only factors that could push this series to six or seven games.

The Celtics have been waiting for the playoffs all season. These players are eager to prove they are still the best team in the league and capable of repeating as champs. It wouldn't be surprising if the Celtics make quick work of the Magic and send a message that the road to the Larry O'Brien Trophy still runs through Boston.