The 2025 NBA free agent class isn't loaded with stars or franchise-altering players, but there are several veterans worth pursuing, and that includes Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet.

The 29-year-old veteran is able to become an unrestricted free agent when the market unofficially opens at 6 p.m. ET on Monday.

Any team in need of a big man this offseason should consider signing Kornet, and at least two Western Conference teams are reportedly expected to have interest in him.

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote Sunday his Substack, "To add to another (Jake) Fischer report from Saturday night: The Clippers have also been described as a team to watch, alongside San Antonio, in the Luke Kornet chase."

The Spurs could use a backup center who can give them quality minutes when Victor Wembanyama needs a rest. San Antonio could even play both of them at the same time, as Kornet was part of several two-big lineups in Boston. The Clippers have a very good starting center in Ivica Zubac, but their frontcourt depth overall is not great.

The Los Angeles Lakers need a center, too. They tried to acquire then-Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams at the trade deadline but the deal fell through. Williams was dealt to the Phoenix Suns during the 2025 NBA Draft last week.

The Spurs have the full mid-level exception available to them, which is around $14.1 million. Other teams with the full MLE that could use frontcourt depth include the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz.

The Athletic's John Hollinger did contract projections for the top free agent centers earlier this month, and his salary for Kornet was in the MLE tier at $13,834,865.

The Celtics are among the teams that don't have the full MLE available.

Kornet has spent the last three-plus seasons in Boston and carved out a valuable role for himself as a trusted center off the bench. He excels in pick-and-rolls, he rebounds at a good rate, and he defends pretty well at 7-foot-1. He's also an excellent team chemistry guy.

Kornet displayed his value in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks last month when he scored 10 points with nine rebounds and seven blocks in a Celtics win.

The Celtics' frontcourt depth is pretty thin after trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks last week. And with Kornet and Al Horford able to test free agency this week, Boston's frontcourt could look a lot different next season.