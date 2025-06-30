Luke Kornet to sign four-year, $41M deal with Spurs: Report

Luke Kornet has a new home.

The former Boston Celtics big man has cashed in on a four-year, $41 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs in free agency, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Free agent center Luke Kornet has agreed to a four-year, $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Key frontcourt addition for the Spurs, who negotiated a contract tonight with Kornet's agent Max Wiepking of Gersh Sports. pic.twitter.com/cLnXxWJ2cv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

Kornet evolved into a key bench piece during his five-year stint in Boston. After helping the C's to an NBA championship in 2024, the 7-foot-2 center enjoyed a career season with the second unit in 2024-25. He finished the campaign averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 18.6 minutes over 73 games.

Kornet's contributions continued in the 2025 postseason, including a historic performance in Game 5 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinals series vs. the New York Knicks. He led the team to victory with 10 points, nine rebounds, and a career-high seven blocks in 26 minutes off the bench.

Kornet also was a fan favorite and beloved teammate in Boston, where he always kept things interesting with his entertaining interviews and spontaneous on-court celebrations.

With Kornet no longer in the picture, the Celtics must address their thin frontcourt this offseason. Veteran big man Al Horford is also a free agent, and Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Neemias Queta is the only other center on Boston's current roster.