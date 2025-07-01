Celtics sign big man Luka Garza to two-year deal: Report

The Boston Celtics made their first free-agent addition of the offseason on Monday night.

Shortly after reportedly losing Luke Kornet in free agency to the San Antonio Spurs, the Celtics bolstered their frontcourt depth by signing Luka Garza to a two-year contract worth $5.5 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Garza, 26, was initially selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. After an illustrious college career at Iowa that included the Lute Olsen Award as the Division 1 Player of the Year, Garza played one season in Detroit before spending his next three NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

🔊 Celtics Talk - EMERGENCY POD: Out with Luke, in with Luka... Luke Kornet signing with the Spurs | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Garza averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds over 5.6 minutes per game in 39 appearances off the bench last season for Minnesota. The Timberwolves turned down his team option on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Boston's frontcourt remains a glaring weakness after trading Kristaps Porzingis and losing Kornet. Veteran big man Al Horford is a free agent, making Garza and Neemias Queta the only centers currently on the Celtics' roster.