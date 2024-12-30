Should Celtics bring back Lonnie Walker amid reported interest?

The Boston Celtics have hit a rough patch. Might they turn to a familiar face for a boost?

The Celtics are one of five "potential suitors" for guard Lonnie Walker IV, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday.

Walker, who currently is playing overseas with the Lithuanian club Žalgiris Kaunas in the EuroLeague, can be bought out of his contract at any point before Feb. 18 and also is drawing interest from the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, per Stein.

Walker has recent history with Boston; he signed with the Celtics on Aug. 28 and spent training camp with the reigning NBA champions before the team waived him on Oct. 19. The 26-year-old guard admitted to our Chris Forsberg that he grew up watching the Celtics, and that putting on the green and white jersey for preseason games was a "full circle moment" for him.

"This is a championship organization coming off a championship year," Walker told Forsberg of the Celtics at the team's media day. "It means a lot [to put on this jersey], and you kind of come into here with the championship mindset, not skipping no steps, being to the best of your capability, you owe it to your teammates each and every day to be 100 percent and be prepared, mentally and physically."

Walker averaged 9.7 points on 38.4 percent 3-point shooting off the bench for the Brooklyn Nets last season and has impressed for Žalgiris, averaging 14.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 11 games. He could be a valuable second-unit spark plug for a contender. So, does it make sense for Boston to bring him back into the fold?

The Celtics released Walker in part due to luxury tax concerns -- his $2 million deal still could have cost Boston over $10 million if it didn't otherwise trim salary before the end of the season -- and roster flexibility, as the C's currently have an open roster spot they can use to add if an injury pops up.

Walker's release also gave 22-year-old guard Jaden Springer the chance to prove himself after coming over via trade from the Sixers last year. Springer is making $4 million on the final year of his contract, however, and has only appeared in 12 games this season.

So, one path toward Walker coming to Boston would be the Celtics dealing Springer in return for a draft pick before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, then signing Walker while still maintaining their open roster spot.

The risk in that scenario, of course, is one of the four teams listed above adding Walker before the C's make a decision on Springer.

The Celtics still own the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 23-9 record, and the core that won the 2024 NBA Finals remains intact. The most likely scenario is that Brad Stevens and Co. see how things play out over the next month-plus, then perhaps consider Walker more seriously if he's still available and they can find a trade for Springer.

Boston will close out the calendar year with a home matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.