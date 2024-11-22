Live updates: Celtics visit Wizards for NBA Cup showdown

What to Know Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

The C's have won five straight over the Wizards, including a 122-102 victory last month.

Boston has a 1-1 record and +2 point differential in the NBA Cup group stage.

Washington is 0-1 in NBA Cup play and 2-11 on the season.

After celebrating their 2024 championship at the White House, the Boston Celtics will take on the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital for their third NBA Cup showdown.

The C's enter Friday's matchup with a 1-1 record and a +2 point differential in the group stage. They're coming off a big NBA Cup victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

Washington, on the other hand, has a 2-11 record with a loss in its only NBA Cup game. This game offers Boston the perfect opportunity to build its point differential, which is crucial as a tiebreaker for the tournament.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday night's matchup: