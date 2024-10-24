Trending

Watch Celtics-Wizards coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics, Wizards facing off in D.C.

Boston looks to build off its unforgettable Opening Night win.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are on the road after starting their title defense with an emphatic Opening Night win over the New York Knicks.

Their first road game comes against the Washington Wizards, who they defeated in all four of their meetings last season. C's star Jayson Tatum averaged 32.7 points in his three games played against Washington during the 2023-24 campaign.

Boston ruled out one of its top bench scorers Sam Hauser due to low back pain. Hauser had 10 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's win over New York.

Coverage of C's-Wizards begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup.

