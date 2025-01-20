Live updates: Celtics, Warriors facing off on MLK Day

What to Know
- Tune into Celtics Pregame Live at 4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.
- Warriors won first matchup vs. Celtics this season on Nov. 6, 118-112.
- Boston (29-13) is 8-8 over its last 16 games.
- Golden State (21-20) is looking for its third straight win.
- Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Brandin Podziemski are OUT for Warriors.
The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are set to face off in a Martin Luther King Day showdown at Chase Center.
Boston (29-13) hopes to bounce back from Saturday's crushing overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks, which brought its record to 8-8 over its last 16 games. Golden State (21-20), on the other hand, enters Monday's matchup looking for its third consecutive victory.
The Warriors will be short-handed against the C's as Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Brandin Podziemski have each been ruled out due to injuries. The Celtics have a clean injury report.
Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Monday's game: