Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Raptors coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Raptors in Toronto

Can Boston earn its 11th consecutive win vs. Toronto?

By Justin Leger, Nick Goss and Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are north of the border as they look to continue their dominance vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Boston enters Wednesday's matchup with 10 consecutive wins over its Eastern Conference foe. In their first meeting of the 2024-25 season, the C's outlasted the Raptors in overtime with a 126-123 victory. They trounced Toronto in their second showdown on New Year's Eve, 125-71.

The Celtics are coming off a 120-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum will hope to carry momentum from his 38-point, 11-rebound performance.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's game:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsToronto Raptors
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us