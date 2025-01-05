Trending
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics in a close one vs. Thunder in OKC

The West-leading Thunder enter Sunday's matchup on a 14-game win streak.

By Justin Leger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics look to stay hot as they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder for a Sunday matinee.

Boston enters the matchup with three consecutive wins, including two victories to begin its challenging four-game road trip. Oklahoma City enters on a 14-game win streak that has helped it vault to first place in the Western Conference standings.

Jaylen Brown (shoulder) will return to the C's lineup after a two-game absence. This will be just the second time all season that the Celtics have had their full roster available.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's showdown:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsOklahoma City Thunder
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us