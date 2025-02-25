Celtics-Raptors recap: Short-handed C's prevail for sixth straight win

What to Know Boston (42-16) won the season series vs. Toronto 3-1 with its 111-101 victory.

Celtics overcame the absences of Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet.

Jaylen Brown led the C's with 24 points despite missing most of the third quarter.

Derrick White stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, five assists, three rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Celtics will look to win their seventh straight when they visit the Pistons on Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics earned their sixth straight victory vs. the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, 111-101.

Derrick White was the difference-maker for the short-handed C's, who were without Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet. White tallied 22 points (6-11 3-PT), five assists, three rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 24 points. Payton Pritchard added 20 off the bench, and Jayson Tatum set his teammates up for success with 17 points and 11 assists.

The C's will look to make it seven consecutive wins when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

