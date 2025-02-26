Trending

Watch Celtics-Pistons coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics, Pistons face off with win streaks at stake

Boston enters the second night of its back-to-back with six straight victories.

By Justin Leger

Will the Boston Celtics' dominance against the Detroit Pistons continue Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena?

The C's have won 12 consecutive matchups vs. the Pistons dating back to 2022, including all three meetings this season. This time though, they'll face a tough challenge against a Detroit squad that's riding a seven-game win streak. Boston also is red-hot with six straight victories and 10 in its last 11 games.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been outstanding as of late, especially as a playmaker with 30 assists in his last three games. On the other side, all eyes will be on Cade Cunningham as he's coming off back-to-back performances with more than 30 points.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's showdown:

Boston CelticsDetroit Pistons
