Watch Celtics-Pelicans coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Celtics taking on Pelicans in New Orleans

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider, Nick Goss and Darren Hartwell

The Boston Celtics will begin a three-game road trip Friday night when they take on the Pelicans in New Orleans.

We were treated to a thriller the last time these two teams faced off on Jan. 12. The lowly Pelicans fought until the final buzzer as the Celtics squeaked out a 120-119 victory at TD Garden.

This time, the C's are coming off a dominant 122-100 win over the Chicago Bulls. They're just 3-9 after a win this season.

Tip-off for Celtics-Pelicans is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game:

Boston CelticsNew Orleans Pelicans
