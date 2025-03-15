Celtics-Nets recap: Porzingis powers C's to victory in return

What to Know
- Celtics (49-19) won their seventh consecutive matchup against the Nets (22-45).
- Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 24 points in his return from an eight-game absence.
- Payton Pritchard (22 points, 5-8 3-PT) broke the NBA record for most 3s in a season off the bench.
- Jaylen Brown exited the game with a low back spasm and did not return.
- Boston will return home for a rematch with Brooklyn on Tuesday.
The Boston Celtics escaped Barclays Center with a 115-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
Check out our live blog below for a full recap of Saturday's game: