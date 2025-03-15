Trending
Celtics-Nets recap: Porzingis powers C's to victory in return

Kristaps Porzingis delivered a game-high 24 points in his first game since Feb. 26.

By Justin Leger

What to Know

  • Celtics (49-19) won their seventh consecutive matchup against the Nets (22-45).
  • Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 24 points in his return from an eight-game absence.
  • Payton Pritchard (22 points, 5-8 3-PT) broke the NBA record for most 3s in a season off the bench.
  • Jaylen Brown exited the game with a low back spasm and did not return.
  • Boston will return home for a rematch with Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics escaped Barclays Center with a 115-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Check out our live blog below for a full recap of Saturday's game:

