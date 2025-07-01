Live updates: Tracking Celtics news and rumors on Day 2 of NBA free agency

What to Know The Celtics agreed to a two-year deal with big man Luka Garza on Monday, per reports.

Luke Kornet reportedly is signing a four-year, $41M deal with the Spurs.

Al Horford is still a free agent and reportedly has multiple suitors.

The Celtics may look to shed additional salary via potential trades.

The Boston Celtics' summer shakeup continues.

The unofficial start to NBA free agency on Monday brought more moves for the Celtics, who reportedly brought in big man Luka Garza while watching fan favorite Luke Kornet agree to a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

We could get more moves Tuesday, as Al Horford remains a target for several teams in free agency and the C's have motivation to make more trades to get further under the luxury tax.

Follow our live blog below for the latest Celtics updates on Day 2 of NBA free agency.