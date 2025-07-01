Trending
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Tracking Celtics news and rumors on Day 2 of NBA free agency

Will the Celtics lose another core player on Tuesday?

By Darren Hartwell and Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics' summer shakeup continues.

The unofficial start to NBA free agency on Monday brought more moves for the Celtics, who reportedly brought in big man Luka Garza while watching fan favorite Luke Kornet agree to a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

We could get more moves Tuesday, as Al Horford remains a target for several teams in free agency and the C's have motivation to make more trades to get further under the luxury tax.

Follow our live blog below for the latest Celtics updates on Day 2 of NBA free agency.

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsCeltics OffseasonBrad StevensAl HorfordSam Hauser
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us