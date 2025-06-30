What to Know Teams can begin negotiating with free agents from other teams at 6 p.m. ET.

All deals will become official at the start of the new league year on July 6.

Boston has three unrestricted free agents: Al Horford, Luke Kornet and Torrey Craig.

The Celtics could make further trades to shed salary as free agency begins.

The first dominoes of the Boston Celtics' offseason have fallen. But more moves could be coming.

After trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in cost-cutting deals and acquiring three players in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Celtics now turn their attention to free agency, which unofficially begins Monday night at 6 p.m. ET when teams can start negotiating with pending free agents on other teams.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens expressed a desire to re-sign both Al Horford and Luke Kornet in free agency, but given Boston's current financial situation and the expected market for both players, Stevens and Co. may need to free up more salary with additional moves if they want to keep the veteran big men.

