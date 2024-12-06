Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Bucks coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics welcome resurgent Bucks to TD Garden

Boston is 2-0 against Milwaukee this season.

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden as they look to improve to 3-0 vs. their Eastern Conference rival this season.

The last time these two teams faced off, there was some drama as Giannis Antetokounmpo drew the ire of Jaylen Brown. Antetokounmpo hit Brown with an elbow to the face while attempting a layup and subsequently faked out the Celtics star on a handshake. Brown didn't take kindly to the two-time MVP's antics, calling him a "child" after Boston's 113-107 win.

The stage is set for more fireworks for Friday night's showdown. The Bucks have bounced back from their terrible start to the campaign and have won six of their last seven games. They'll still face a tough task against the reigning NBA champions, who enter this matchup with an 18-4 record.

Follow our live blog for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's Celtics-Bucks showdown:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsMilwaukee Bucks
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us