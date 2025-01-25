Trending
Live updates: Celtics, Mavericks facing off in NBA Finals rematch

Boston looks to finish its four-game road trip with a 3-1 record.

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider and Darren Hartwell

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA Finals rematch Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Boston defeated Dallas in five games last June to bring home Banner 18. Jaylen Brown was crowned NBA Finals MVP after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 44 percent from the floor.

On Saturday, the C's will look to bounce back from their 117-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and wrap up their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record. The Mavs hope to duplicate their efforts from Thursday, when they took down the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dallas will have to accomplish that feat without Luka Doncic (left calf strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Naji Marshall (illness), Dwight Powell (right hip strain), and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery). Boston has a clean injury report for the matchup.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the game:

