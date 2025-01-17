Trending

Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics taking on Magic at TD Garden

Boston looks to bounce back from a brutal loss in Toronto.

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics return to TD Garden looking for a bounce-back victory after Wednesday's brutal loss in Toronto.

The head-scratching 110-97 loss brought the C's to 7-7 over their last 14 games and marked their third double-digit defeat in their last five. On Friday night, they'll look to get back on track with a win over the Orlando Magic.

Orlando won the first meeting between these two teams on Dec. 23, 108-104. It was a physical matchup that featured a dust-up involving Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Suggs, and Goga Bitadze. The Magic have ruled out both Suggs and Bitadze for Friday's rematch.

Boston CelticsOrlando Magic
