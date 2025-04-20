Live updates: Celtics host Magic for Game 1 at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins on NBC Sports Boston at 2:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.

Magic won the regular-season series against the Celtics, 2-1.

Jaylen Brown IN for C's, no minutes restriction despite knee issue.

First Boston-Orlando playoff series since 2010.

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are set to begin their first-round playoff series Easter Sunday at TD Garden.

Boston, the reigning NBA champion, enters Game 1 as the overwhelming favorite against an Orlando team that hasn't advanced past the first round since 2010. That was the last time these two franchises met in the postseason, with the C's winning in six games before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Jaylen Brown is a full-go for the Celtics despite missing time toward the end of the regular season with a nagging knee issue. On Saturday, Brown revealed he would not be on a minutes restriction to begin the series.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Game 1: