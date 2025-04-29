Live updates: Celtics, Magic facing off in Game 5 at TD Garden

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are one win away from their fourth consecutive Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance.

They will take a 3-1 series lead into Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Boston hasn't lost to Orlando at home since 2022.

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday will miss his third straight game with a hamstring strain. Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report with a right knee posterior impingement, though he played in Game 4 after being listed with the ailment.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Game 5: