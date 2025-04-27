Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Magic Game 4 coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics lead Magic in Game 4 in Orlando

Boston looks to bounce back from its Game 3 defeat.

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will look to avenge Friday's loss and put the Orlando Magic on the brink of elimination Sunday night.

Boston has a 2-1 series lead following its 95-93 Game 3 loss to Orlando. The chippy matchup included the Magic's third flagrant foul in three games, this time by Cole Anthony on Jaylen Brown. After the C's loss, a frustrated Brown said a "fight might break out" if Orlando's antics continue.

That sets the stage for another entertaining showdown in Game 4. Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsOrlando Magic2025 NBA Playoffs
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us