Live updates: Celtics lead Magic in Game 4 in Orlando

What to Know Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics lead series 2-1 after falling in Game 3, 95-93.

Jrue Holiday (hamstring) out for second straight game.

Jayson Tatum dropped 36 points in his return from a wrist injury in Game 3.

Tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

The Boston Celtics will look to avenge Friday's loss and put the Orlando Magic on the brink of elimination Sunday night.

Boston has a 2-1 series lead following its 95-93 Game 3 loss to Orlando. The chippy matchup included the Magic's third flagrant foul in three games, this time by Cole Anthony on Jaylen Brown. After the C's loss, a frustrated Brown said a "fight might break out" if Orlando's antics continue.

That sets the stage for another entertaining showdown in Game 4. Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup: