Live updates: Celtics, Magic face off in Game 3 in Orlando

What to Know
- Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.
- Jayson Tatum (wrist), Jaylen Brown (knee), and Jrue Holiday (hamstring) questionable for Game 3.
- Brown (36 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (20 points) led the way in Boston's Game 2 win.
- Celtics have lost their last four games at Orlando.
- Tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.
The Boston Celtics are in Orlando as they look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round series against the Magic.
Jayson Tatum (wrist) is was upgraded from doubtful to questionable for the matchup after missing Game 2 due to his wrist injury. Jaylen Brown (knee) and Jrue Holiday (hamstring) were surprise additions to the Celtics' injury report and remain listed as questionable.
Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Game 3: