Live updates: Celtics, Magic face off in Game 3 in Orlando

The Boston Celtics are in Orlando as they look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round series against the Magic.

Jayson Tatum (wrist) is was upgraded from doubtful to questionable for the matchup after missing Game 2 due to his wrist injury. Jaylen Brown (knee) and Jrue Holiday (hamstring) were surprise additions to the Celtics' injury report and remain listed as questionable.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Game 3: