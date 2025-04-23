Trending

Live updates: Celtics, Magic face off in Game 2 at TD Garden

Boston looks to take a 2-0 series lead.

By Justin Leger, Nick Goss, Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider and Darren Hartwell

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics will look to pick up where they left off with another convincing win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at TD Garden.

They may have to play Game 2 of the first-round series without their superstar. Jayson Tatum is officially listed as doubtful to play due to the wrist injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

That means Boston will again have to lean on its supporting cast in Wednesday's matchup. The role players stepped up in Game 1 with Derrick White (30 points) and Payton Pritchard (19 points) leading the way offensively.

Tip-off for the matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Game 2.

