Celtics-Clippers recap: C's earn blowout win in Porzingis' return

What to Know The Celtics (15-3) earned their sixth straight win and snapped the Clippers' five-game win streak.

Kristaps Porzingis tallied 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal in his return.

Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard led the C's with 20 points apiece.

Boston shot 22-of-51 (43.1 percent) from 3-point range.

Next up for C's: an NBA Cup showdown with the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

The Boston Celtics cruised to their sixth straight win Monday night as they blew out the Los Angeles Clippers, 126-94.

It was a perfect night at TD Garden as it also marked the long-awaited return of Kristaps Porzingis, who hadn't played since Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals due to a leg injury. The Celtics big man didn't miss a beat, logging 16 points to go with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal in 23 minutes.

The Celtics shot 22-of-51 from 3-point range in a game that was never in doubt after the first quarter. Payton Pritchard (20 points) led the way with 6-of-9 shooting from deep. Jayson Tatum also notched 20 points on nine rebounds.

Next, the C's will visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday for an NBA Cup showdown.

