Live updates: Red-hot Celtics taking on Knicks at TD Garden

The C's have won eight of their last nine games.

By Justin Leger

What to Know

The Boston Celtics (40-16) will take on the New York Knicks (37-19) in their first game at TD Garden since the All-Star break.

Boston enters Sunday's matchup with four consecutive wins and eight in its last nine games. It'll look to duplicate its performance vs. the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 8, when it cruised to an emphatic 27-point victory.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Sunday's showdown:

