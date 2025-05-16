Live updates: Knicks up big on Celtics in Game 6 at MSG

What to Know Coverage begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.

Knicks lead series, 3-2.

Celtics are 5-0 in their last five elimination games on the road.

Knicks are 0-5 in their last five closeout games at home.

Jayson Tatum (Achilles) the only player ruled out for Boston.

The Boston Celtics' backs are still against the wall as they head back to Madison Square Garden for Game 6 against the New York Knicks.

Boston blew out New York in Game 5 at TD Garden despite missing superstar Jayson Tatum, who suffered a ruptured Achilles in Game 4. Derrick White (34 points) and Jaylen Brown (26 points) stepped up to keep the Celtics' season alive, and they will need to do the same on Friday night.

History is on the Celtics' side heading into the matchup. Boston is 5-0 in its last five elimination games on the road while New York is 0-5 in its last five closeout games at home.

Will the trend continue? Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Celtics-Knicks Game 6.