Live updates: Celtics taking on Knicks in Game 2 at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Knicks lead the Eastern Conference semifinals series, 1-0.

Celtics shot 15-for-60 from 3-point range in Game 1 loss.

Kristaps Porzingis WILL play for C's. Sam Hauser is out with an ankle injury.

BOSTON -- After a brutal overtime loss in Game 1, it's fair to call Wednesday's showdown against the New York Knicks a "must-win" for the reigning champion Boston Celtics.

The C's shot 15-for-60 from 3-point range en route to a 108-105 defeat at TD Garden. They'll look to make it up to the home crowd and even the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 1-1 before it shifts to New York.

Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is available for Game 2 after leaving Game 1 with an illness. Sam Hauser is out after sustaining a right ankle sprain in Monday's loss.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Game 2: