Live updates: Celtics, Knicks facing off in Game 1 at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics won all four regular-season matchups against the Knicks.

First Celtics-Knicks playoff series after the first round since 1984.

No players listed on Boston's injury report.

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are set to begin the first playoff series between the archrivals since 2013.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series tips off at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Boston will look to continue its recent success against New York after sweeping the regular-season series, 4-0.

The Celtics have a clean injury report for the matchup, meaning veteran guard Jrue Holiday is expected to return after missing the last three games in the first round with a hamstring strain. Jaylen Brown also appears healthy heading into the series after being listed as questionable with a knee issue during the series against Orlando.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Celtics-Knicks Game 1: