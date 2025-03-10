Live updates: Celtics, Jazz facing off at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics (46-18) have won four consecutive games.

Jazz (15-49) have lost five straight.

First meeting between Boston and Utah this season.

The Boston Celtics will welcome old friend Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz to TD Garden for a Monday night showdown.

Hardy served as a C's assistant coach during the 2021-22 NBA season. The 37-year-old was hired as Utah's head coach before the 2022-23 campaign.

He'll face an uphill battle against a surging Celtics team that has won four consecutive games, including a thrilling 111-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. In addition, the Jazz will be severely short-handed with a long list of players on their injury report.

