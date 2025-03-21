Live updates: Celtics, Jazz facing off in Utah

What to Know Coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics (50-19) starting a six-game road trip.

Jazz (16-54) have lost nine of their last 10 games.

C's have won four straight matchups against Utah.

Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out for Boston.

The Boston Celtics will begin a six-game road trip Friday against the lowly Utah Jazz.

Boston has won four consecutive matchups against Utah, including a 114-108 victory at TD Garden earlier this month. Sam Hauser delivered a career-high 33 points in the win.

This time, the C's will be short-handed with Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) sidelined. The reigning NBA champions will still be heavily favored against the last-place team in the Western Conference (16-54).

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game: