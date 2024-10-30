Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Pacers coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Pacers in ECF rematch

Boston enters Wednesday's game in Indiana with a 4-0 record.

By Justin Leger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics boast a 4-0 record heading into Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers - the same record they had against Indiana in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals.

The reigning NBA champions are coming off an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers, on the other hand, enter with a 1-3 record after dropping three straight games.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsIndiana Pacers
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us