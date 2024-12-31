Trending

Watch Celtics-Raptors coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Raptors in New Year's Eve showdown

The C's are looking for their 10th consecutive win over Toronto.

By Justin Leger

What to Know

The Boston Celtics (23-9) will wrap up their memorable 2024 with a New Year's Eve matinee vs. the Toronto Raptors (7-25) at TD Garden.

There were fireworks the last time these two teams faced off on Nov. 16. C's star Jayson Tatum drilled a buzzer-beater in overtime, propelling Boston to a dramatic 126-123 victory.

The Celtics enter Tuesday's matchup with nine consecutive wins over the Raptors. They'll look to extend that streak to double digits while bouncing back from Sunday's deflating loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the game:

Boston CelticsToronto Raptors
