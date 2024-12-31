Live updates: Celtics taking on Raptors in New Year's Eve showdown

What to Know Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics have won nine straight games against the Raptors.

Jayson Tatum's overtime buzzer-beater sealed a C's victory over Toronto on Nov. 16.

Jaylen Brown has 75 points on 29-of-45 shooting (64.4 percent) over his last two games.

The Boston Celtics (23-9) will wrap up their memorable 2024 with a New Year's Eve matinee vs. the Toronto Raptors (7-25) at TD Garden.

There were fireworks the last time these two teams faced off on Nov. 16. C's star Jayson Tatum drilled a buzzer-beater in overtime, propelling Boston to a dramatic 126-123 victory.

The Celtics enter Tuesday's matchup with nine consecutive wins over the Raptors. They'll look to extend that streak to double digits while bouncing back from Sunday's deflating loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the game: