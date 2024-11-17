Live updates: Celtics host struggling Raptors without Jrue Holiday

What to Know Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the final buzzer for Celtics Postgame Live with Tom Giles, Eddie House and Chris Forsberg.

The Celtics have a 10-3 record in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have a league-worst 2-11 record.

Jrue Holiday (knee) will miss his first game of the season.

Raptors players Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and Immanuel Quickley are all out due to injury.

The Boston Celtics got back in the win column Wednesday night with a 139-114 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets on the road. Can the C's make it back-to-back victories at TD Garden on Saturday night?

You have to like the Celtics' chances because their opponent, the Toronto Raptors, enter this game with the NBA's worst record at 2-11. The Raptors have lost six consecutive games and nine of their last 10. They are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 99-95 to the Detroit Pistons at home on Friday. Toronto also has been hit hard by injuries and won't have its best player, Scottie Barnes.

The Celtics will be without starting point guard Jrue Holiday due to left knee tendinopathy. It will be the first game he's missed all season.

Follow our Celtics-Raptors live blog below for score updates, video highlights, injury news, analysis and more.