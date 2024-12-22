Live updates: C's look to bounce back vs. Bulls in Chicago

What to Know Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics fell to Bulls on Thursday, 117-108.

Sam Hauser (low back spasms) is OUT for Boston.

C's have not lost back-to-back games this season.

The Boston Celtics seek revenge against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in the Windy City.

Boston fell to Chicago in Thursday night's game at TD Garden, 117-108. The C's shot just 14-for-56 from 3-point range and were whistled for three costly technical fouls in the fourth quarter. Head coach Joe Mazzulla, who received the first technical, was heated after the defeat as he had to be held back from confronting a ref.

The Celtics hope to get back on track and earn their 22nd win of the campaign. Follow our live blog below for score updates., highlights, news, and analysis throughout Saturday's showdown: