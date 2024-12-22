Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Bulls coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: C's look to bounce back vs. Bulls in Chicago

Boston (21-6) has not lost back-to-back games this season.

By Justin Leger and Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics seek revenge against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in the Windy City.

Boston fell to Chicago in Thursday night's game at TD Garden, 117-108. The C's shot just 14-for-56 from 3-point range and were whistled for three costly technical fouls in the fourth quarter. Head coach Joe Mazzulla, who received the first technical, was heated after the defeat as he had to be held back from confronting a ref.

The Celtics hope to get back on track and earn their 22nd win of the campaign. Follow our live blog below for score updates., highlights, news, and analysis throughout Saturday's showdown:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsChicago Bulls
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us