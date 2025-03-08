Live updates: Celtics host Luka Doncic, Lakers in clash of rivals

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET for Celtics Pregame Live. Check back immediately following the game for complete coverage on Celtics Postgame Live.

If the Lakers beat the Celtics, they will sweep the season series for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.

The Lakers have an eight-game win streak, which is the longest active streak in the NBA.

Luka Doncic will make his first appearance at TD Garden since losing Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals in June as a member of the Mavericks.

BOSTON -- The NBA's best rivalry resumes Saturday night in Boston when the Celtics host the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden.

This Celtics-Lakers clash has a little more juice to it because L.A. acquired superstar guard Luka Doncic in a stunning trade with the Dallas Mavericks last month.

The Lakers are 12-2 (including an active eight-game win streak) since the trade was made, vaulting all the way up to second place in the Western Conference standings. All of a sudden, the Lakers are being viewed as title contenders with Doncic and LeBron James leading the way.

The Celtics are the defending champions, and the last time they played against Doncic was Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals when they eliminated the Mavericks for Banner 18. Boston comes into this game as the second place team in the Eastern Conference with eight wins in their last 10 games.

Which team will make a statement in Boston tonight?

Follow our Celtics-Lakers live blog below for video highlights, analysis, score updates, injury news and more.