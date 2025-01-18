Celtics-Hawks recap: Uncharacteristic mistakes cost C's in OT loss

What to Know Stay with NBC Sports Boston for complete coverage on Celtics Postgame Live.

Jaylen Brown (24), Jayson Tatum (23), Derrick White (21) and Payton Pritchard (20) all scored 20-plus points for the C's.

Trae Young scored 28 points with 12 assists for the Hawks. Atlanta's bench outscored Boston's bench 44-22.

Al Horford (toe) and Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) did not play for the C's.

The Celtics fall to 29-13 and remain in second place in the Eastern Conference.

The C's will now go on a four-game Western Conference road trip, starting Monday vs. the Warriors.

The Boston Celtics had plenty of chances to beat the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Saturday night, but they couldn't make enough shots in overtime and lost 119-115.

Jayson Tatum had a chance to win the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter but his buzzer-beater attempt hit the rim and bounced out. The Celtics also had a three-point lead and possession of the ball with 20.1 seconds remaining.

The Hawks scored 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting in the OT period.

