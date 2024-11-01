Trending

Watch Celtics-Hornets coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live updates: C's look to bounce back vs. Hornets in Charlotte

Boston enters with a 4-1 record following Wednesday's overtime loss in Indiana.

By Justin Leger

What to Know

The Boston Celtics' title defense continues in Charlotte where they'll look to bounce back from their first loss of the 2024-25 campaign.

The C's overcame a 24-point deficit in Wednesday's game vs. the Indiana Pacers but came up short in overtime, 135-132. They enter Friday's game vs. the Hornets (2-2) with a 4-1 record.

Boston will be without veteran big man Al Horford (load management) for the first night of the back-to-back. Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, and Neemias Queta are likely to see increased minutes in his absence.

Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game:

Boston CelticsCharlotte Hornets
