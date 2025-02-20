Live updates: Celtics return to action vs. 76ers in Philly

What to Know Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

C's beat 76ers on Feb. 2, avenging their Christmas Day loss to Philly.

Jayson Tatum dropped a game-high 35 points with 11 assists in last meeting with Sixers.

Boston enters second half of the NBA season with a 39-16 record (2nd in East)

Philadelphia has a 20-34 record (11th in East).

The second half of the 2024-25 NBA season is set to tip off Thursday night with the Boston Celtics taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

The C's (39-16) entered the All-Star break with momentum, winning three consecutive games and seven of their last eight. The Sixers are heading in the opposite direction with five straight losses.

Jayson Tatum will look to pick up where he left off after a stellar finish to the first half. The Celtics superstar has averaged 29.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists over his last six games.

Follow our live blog for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Thursday's game: