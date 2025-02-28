Live updates: Celtics, first-place Cavs face off at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Cavaliers lead Celtics by 6.5 games in Eastern Conference standings.

C's have won two of their three games against the Cavs this season.

Cleveland enters on an eight-game win streak.

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger) OUT for Boston.

The Boston Celtics will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers back to TD Garden for their final matchup of the 2024-25 regular-season.

Boston has won two of its three games against Cleveland, including their NBA Cup showdown at TD Garden on Nov. 19. That C's victory marked the Cavs' first loss after a 15-0 start to the campaign.

The Celtics enter Friday's game 6.5 games behind the first-place Cavs in the Eastern Conference standings. They'll look to bounce back after Wednesday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, which snapped their six-game win streak. Cleveland has won eight consecutive games.

Follow our live blog for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game: