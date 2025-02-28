Trending

Boston Celtics
Live updates: Celtics, first-place Cavs face off at TD Garden

Boston has won two of its three meetings with Cleveland this season.

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider, Darren Hartwell and Nick Goss

The Boston Celtics will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers back to TD Garden for their final matchup of the 2024-25 regular-season.

Boston has won two of its three games against Cleveland, including their NBA Cup showdown at TD Garden on Nov. 19. That C's victory marked the Cavs' first loss after a 15-0 start to the campaign.

The Celtics enter Friday's game 6.5 games behind the first-place Cavs in the Eastern Conference standings. They'll look to bounce back after Wednesday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, which snapped their six-game win streak. Cleveland has won eight consecutive games.

