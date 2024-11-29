Celtics-Bulls recap: Tatum, Pritchard propel C's to crucial NBA Cup win

What to Know Boston improved to 3-1 with a +23 point differential in the NBA Cup group stage

Payton Pritchard dropped 19 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Jayson Tatum erupted for a game-high 35 points and 14 rebounds.

The C's earned their seventh consecutive victory.

Next up: Celtics vs. Cavaliers on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

The Boston Celtics stayed alive in the NBA Cup with a thrilling 138-129 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

As a result of the victory, the C's are 3-1 in the group stage with a +23 point differential. They need the Orlando Magic to defeat the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, then it'll come down to which Eastern Conference team that doesn't win its group has the highest point differential.

Jayson Tatum (35 points) and Payton Pritchard (29 points) were the stars in Friday night's showdown. Check out our live blog below for a full recap of the Celtics' win over the Bulls: