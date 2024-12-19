Trending

Watch Celtics-Bulls coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics, Bulls facing off at TD Garden

Both teams are looking for their third consecutive win.

By Justin Leger, Darren Hartwell and Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are back in action Thursday night as they'll take on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Boston has won five straight matchups vs. Chicago, including their 138-129 NBA Cup victory on Nov. 29. Jayson Tatum (35 points) and Payton Pritchard (29 points) led the way in the C's win.

Both teams enter Thursday's game looking for their third consecutive triumph. The Celtics own a second-place spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-5 record while the Bulls sit in ninth at 12-15.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Thursday's Celtics-Bulls game:

