Live updates: Celtics, Bulls facing off at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Jayson Tatum dropped a game-high 35 points in last meeting with Bulls.

Kristaps Porzingis available for Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are back in action Thursday night as they'll take on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Boston has won five straight matchups vs. Chicago, including their 138-129 NBA Cup victory on Nov. 29. Jayson Tatum (35 points) and Payton Pritchard (29 points) led the way in the C's win.

Both teams enter Thursday's game looking for their third consecutive triumph. The Celtics own a second-place spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-5 record while the Bulls sit in ninth at 12-15.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Thursday's Celtics-Bulls game: