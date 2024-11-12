Live updates: Celtics open NBA Cup vs. Hawks at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

The Celtics blew out the Hawks in Atlanta on Nov. 4, 123-93.

This is the first of four Group Stage games. Boston and Atlanta are in East Group C.

Trae Young (right Achilles tendonitis) is OUT for the Hawks.

The Celtics enter Tuesday's matchup with a 9-2 record. The Hawks are 4-7.

The Boston Celtics are set to open the 2024 NBA Cup with a Tuesday night showdown vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

It will be the first of four Group Stage games for Boston in this year's tournament. Boston and Atlanta are in East Group C with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics blew out the Hawks in their last meeting on Nov. 4. This time, Atlanta will be without star guard Trae Young due to right Achilles tendonitis. Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) and Al Horford (left big toe sprain) are available for Tuesday's game after being listed as questionable.

Follow along with our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup: