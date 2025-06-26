What to Know The Celtics took 19-year-old Spanish guard Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 28 pick in Round 1.

Boston currently owns the second pick in Round 2 at No. 32 overall.

Join NBC Sports Boston's Tom Giles, Michael Holley, Chris Forsberg and guests Tim Welsh and Isaac Trotter on YouTube Live at 8 p.m. ET for live analysis.

Celtics assistant GM Mike Zarren is expected to meet with the media after Boston's pick.

The Boston Celtics will be back on the clock in short order.

After selecting Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 28 pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, the Celtics will pick second in Thursday's Round 2 with the No. 32 overall selection, acquired from the Washington Wizards in a previous trade.

Will Boston keep that pick and address its need in the frontcourt? Or will president of basketball operations Brad Stevens explore a draft-night trade?

Follow our live blog below for the latest Celtics updates before and during the second round of the draft.