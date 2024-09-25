Why Scalabrine thinks White could be even better after Olympic experience

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) and guard Kevin Durant (7) and guard Derrick White (8) celebrate with the gold medal after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.

Derrick White took his game to another level for the Boston Celtics last season, and it's one of the reasons why they won their first NBA championship since 2008.

Brian Scalabrine thinks White could ascend even higher during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Why is that? Scalabrine believes White's confidence will be sky high after a positive experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA that included a gold medal triumph. Scalabrine also details what role LeBron James might have had in that, too.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"When I was in college, I got a chance to play at Michael Jordan's basketball camp and I played with Michael Jordan for the whole week," Scalabrine said Tuesday on NBC Sports Boston show Celtics Post Up, as seen in the video above.

"I was on his team and Michael stamped me. I was like, yo, you're gonna be on my team all week, right? Because I moved the ball, whatever, whatever. I go to the NBA, Jason Kidd, he stampeded me. Those guys when they stamp you, your confidence -- it's not like, oh it doubled. It's like times 100, right? When I got to Boston, Garnett (stamped me). That stuff matters.

"So for him, Derrick White, from all the rumors we hear is LeBron James was like, go get Derrick White. That's who he wanted to get for the team. And since LeBron ran The Avengers, he was Tony Stark, LeBron got the guy he wanted.

"I mean, just put it together. All you heard all offseason before the draft was Bronny James saying I'm about to be the next Derrick White, right? So obviously, when it comes down and Derrick White goes, that's what everyone thinks.

So that means a lot, I mean, LeBron is -- a lot of people say he's the greatest player. I think he's the second-greatest player, but that's a big deal, right? So I just feel like for (White's) confidence going into this year, that dude's bonafide."

This is a really interesting point by Scalabrine. When a player of James' caliber essentially gives you the stamp of approval, that has to be good for your confidence. That's one way to tell you've arrived as an upper-echelon player.

White averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 assists and a career-high 4.2 rebounds per game for the C's last season. He also shot a career-high 39.1 percent from 3-point range. His defense was stellar, too. He finished No. 2 among guards with 1.2 blocks per game and was named to the All-Defensive second team for the second straight year.

White was even better in the playoffs, averaging 16.7 points per game and shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. His 3-pointer at the end of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference Finals punched Boston's ticket to the NBA Finals.

White has improved each year he's played with the Celtics. If he can go to an even higher level, that would be huge for the team's chances of successfully defending its title. And it'll be especially important early in the season while Kristaps Porzingis works his way back from injury.