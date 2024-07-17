Welcome to the quietest portion of the American sports calendar, the only three days of the year when none of our leagues feature an official game.

Times like these call for a palate cleanser before baseball resumes on Thursday, so allow me to present to you the most unexpectedly violent dunk of Larry Bird's career.

"Bird" and "dunk" don't usually find their way into the same sentence, because the Celtics Hall of Famer and all-time NBA great is typically described with some variation of "can't run, can't jump." But Bird was far more athletic than he's given credit for, particularly early in his career.

As proof, check out this Jayson Tatum-esque hammer on the Rockets in 1983. The video's a little grainy, but thankfully there's a replay. Bird upfakes aging Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes from the left side, drives the paint, and soars over helpless defender Wally Walker for the poster.

With two big strides and full extension as he rocks back, Bird really does bear a passing resemblance to Tatum, the NBA champion who utilizes every inch of his wingspan when throwing one down in traffic, too.

File this one under: High-flying Bird.

