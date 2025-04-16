Porzingis talks helping Brown manage injury: ‘He looks good'

Kristaps Porzingis can relate to what Jaylen Brown is dealing with as the Boston Celtics prepare for the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

A knee injury limited Brown late in the regular season and sidelined him for three of Boston's seven games in April. Brown played through the ailment on multiple occasions, but the C's ultimately decided to rest the 2024 NBA Finals MVP despite him being only two games short of All-NBA eligibility.

Porzingis, who has his fair share of experience with knee injuries throughout his career, was in favor of resting Brown until the playoffs.

“I think we just have to urge him to make sure he does everything he needs to prepare, to get it healthy and to prepare for what’s going to come," he said last week. And I think he’s a smart guy. So he will. It just shows his heart and how bad he wants to be out there even for games that don’t mean super much for us right now. But that’s who he is and I appreciate him for that.”

On Wednesday, Porzingis told reporters he advised Brown on managing the injury so that he's a full-go for the postseason.

"We definitely talked about it. Just because of my history also with some of the knee stuff that had bothered me in the past," Porzingis said. "So definitely talked and gave him my point of view and what I thought could help him.

"He did the things necessary, I think, to be as healthy and as feeling good as possible for this run that we're about to have. He looks good. He's always saying that he feels good, but he actually looks good, and that's the most important."

Porzingis joined C's teammates Jrue Holiday and Al Horford in downplaying Brown's injury. Both spoke highly of Brown's performance in practice, with Holiday noting that "nobody is worried about him." Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he is "100 percent confident" Brown will be ready for the playoffs.

The optimism should help Celtics fans breathe a sigh of relief ahead of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic. While Boston should be able to get past Orlando even with a hobbled Brown, it will need its star to be at full strength for tougher matchups on its road to a repeat.

Game 1 of Celtics-Magic at TD Garden is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.