Boston Celtics

WATCH: Porzingis gets into it with Suggs, Bitadze in C's-Magic

Magic big man Goga Bitadze was ejected after the incident.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tensions boiled over late in Monday night's matchup between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.

Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis and Magic guard Jalen Suggs got in each other's faces and exchanged words in the fourth quarter, The situation escalated when Orlando big man Goga Bitadze grabbed Porzingis near the throat and both sides needed to be held back.

Watch the incident below:

After review, Porzingis and Suggs received technical fouls and Bitadze was ejected for getting physical.

Porzingis addressed the dust-up after the Celtics' 108-104 loss.

"Just competing, started talking a little bit," Porzingis said after the game. "We went face to face and we just kept on talking, and Bitadze came from the side and kind of shoved me. And of course, I reacted to that.

"Just a normal -- you know, some NBA action a little bit. Nothing serious, just competing. It's good that nobody got thrown out from our side and we just kept playing."

The fourth-quarter skirmish was far from the only physical moment in Monday's matchup. Orlando used its physicality to its advantage throughout the game to pull off the win despite missing multiple key contributors, including Mo Wagner and Paolo Banchero.

The Magic also limited the C's to an unusual 8-for-32 (25 percent) from 3-point range. Eight made 3-pointers marked Boston's lowest total of the season.

The Celtics (22-7) will look to bounce back when they welcome the Philadelphia 76ers (10-17) to TD Garden on Christmas Day.

